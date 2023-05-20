Pentagon cash for universities and inflation fall

Pentagon cash for universities and inflation fallPublished40 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The US government pumping tens of millions of pounds into projects in Scotland's universities is the focus of the Scotsman front page. The cash has funded research programmes into technologies such as drones.Image caption, The i is among several papers to focus on the expectation that data next week will show that UK inflation is starting to fall - and the news that typical household energy bills will potentially being reduced by hundreds of pounds a year, because of lower wholesale prices.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail suggests that the "worst of the cost of living squeeze is nearing an end". The paper writes wholesale gas prices are continuing to drop - calling it a "major blow to Vladimir Putin's objective to weaponise energy supplies". Gas prices rose after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.Image caption, "Energy bills to tumble", says the headline in the Daily Express. Suppliers will soon be competing for business again - driving prices down further, adds the paper.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on a warning from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to the "left and right" about the dangers of talking the UK economy down. He uses an article in the paper to say that insidious and corrosive negative language could turn into a "self-fulfilling prophecy" that results in economic decline.Image caption, The Herald leads with news that one of the officials involved in a miscalculation of the number of places needed for pupils at a new Renfrewshire school has a top new job. Dargavel Primary in Bishopton opened last year with a capacity of 548. But Renfrewshire Council then revealed a planning error meant about 1,100 primary school-age places would be needed in the next decade.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with news that a murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a woman following a disturbance outside a pub in Edinburgh.Image caption, The return of the Cindy Beale character to TV show EastEnders - 25 years after being killed off - is the front page of The Scottish Sun.Image caption, A group of school leaders have written to the Times, warning that artificial intelligence poses a "clear and present danger to education". They have told the paper they have no confidence that large digital companies will be capable of regulating themselves.Image caption, Question Time host Fiona Bruce's comments about the SNP are the focus of the National front page.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dropped down the Sunday Times Rich list. The paper says that the Tory party leader's family wealth now sits at £529m.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with the conviction of a man who murdered his 84-year-old grandmother in a drunken attack in her Moray home. Scott McCulloch, 26, repeatedly punched Patricia Bitters and stamped on her in Forres in August last year. Mrs Bitters - who had mobility issues - died six days later in hospital.Image caption, Anger at the decision to axe a bus route in Edinburgh is the lead story in the city's Evening News.Image caption, Sticking with buses, a spate of vandalism at bus stops across Dundee is the focus of the city's Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports on the conviction of a Scottish League One footballer for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman. Salim Kouider-Aïssa, who was playing for Airdrieonians ahead of his trial, assaulted the 23-year-old in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on 31 October 2021.Image caption, The UK's first dementia-friendly pub is the lead story in the Courier.Related TopicsScotlandRelated Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.