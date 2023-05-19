Scotland's papers: A&E chaos and 'every parent's worst nightmare'Published16 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of the papers report on the "serious concerns" raised by NHS inspectors at an overcrowded A&E department in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. the Times leads on detail of how on one occasion an inspector had to intervene to stop someone falling from a trolley as they tried to push themselves over the side rails to get to the toilet.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News also carries the story about the the city's Royal Infirmary. It reports how Healthcare Improvement Scotland officials said they were "not assured" of fire safety at the hospital's A&E department which at times operates at 300% of its capacity.Image caption, The conviction of Andrew Miller, who admitted abducting a young schoolgirl while dressed as a woman before sexually assaulting her at his home, dominates the front pages. The Daily Record quotes Judge Lord Arthurson who told the 53-year-old he had admitted "abhorrent crimes" which were "the realisation of every parent's worst nightmare".Image caption, The Metro also uses the same quote on its front page, reporting how Miller subjected his young victim to a series of sexual assaults over the course of 27 hours.Image caption, The Express carries a similar front page with a picture of Miller shortly after he was arrested.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports how Miller, also known as Amy George, offered to give the girl a lift to his home in the Scottish Borders in February of this year.Image caption, The full cost of a council miscalculating the number of places needed for pupils at a new school is the lead story in the Herald. Dargavel Primary in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, opened with a capacity of 548 but it is now thought there will be an eventual peak of about 1,100 primary school age pupils as Dargavel village grows over the next decade.Image caption, The SNP's Westminster leader refusing to rule out working with a future Labour UK government even if they did not agree to a second independence referendum is the main story in the Scotsman.Image caption, SNP depute leader Keith Brown highlighting a vote for independence is not a vote for an SNP "government in perpetuity" is the focus of The National.Image caption, The UK government's plans to develop hydrogen gas as part of its net zero drive will add nearly £120 a year to the average household's energy bills, according to the Daily Telegraph. The scheme, which is expected to cost £3.5bn a year between 2030 to 2040, could add £118 to household bills, the newspaper reports.Image caption, The i newspaper is one of a number leading on Rishi Sunak's G7 visit in Japan. During his trip, Mr Sunak will warn that new rules are needed to "tame AI". In "a dramatic shift in tone", the government will push for regulation of the technology, and focus on the threats posed by automation, rather than the benefits, the newspaper reports.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the fallout of a Scottish Conservatives' claim SNP minister Jenny Gilruth broke the ministerial code by delaying vital rail works, costing taxpayers £1m.Image caption, Manchester City striker Erling Harland has made Y-front underwear for men fashionable again, according to the Daily Star. The trend has received the thumbs down from the newspaper, which warns that men are trying and failing to pull off the look.Image caption, A call for people affected by the "appalling" practice of forced adoption to get an apology from the UK government is the main story in The Courier.Image caption, The prospect of grass being laid at the Aberdeen's revamped City Gardens is the focus of the Evening Express.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports on an assault court case in the city.Image caption, The prospect of two controversial housing developments getting the go-ahead in Aberdeen is the lead story in the Press and Journal.Image caption, A car repair business which has warned it could close because of Glasgow's Low Emission Zone is the main story on the front page of the Glasgow Times.Related TopicsScotlandRelated Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.