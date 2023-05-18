Eilish McColgan signs up for blood research programme
Commonwealth champion Eilish McColgan has registered for a medical project that provides researchers with unused blood samples.
McColgan, who won 10,000m gold for Scotland last year, has joined Share - the Scottish Health Research Register and Biobank.
It stores consented blood samples from routine tests which would normally become clinical waste.
Scientists must apply for samples from Share.
They will be granted access if their bid is deemed to be ethically and scientifically appropriate.
Once approved the blood can then be studied to develop new medicines and treatments.
The NHS said 40,000 people took part in clinical research last year as a result of the initiative.
Those registered are notified of research they may wish to take part in.
The runner has become the 300,000th person to sign up.
'Inspirational athlete'
McColgan, who withdrew from last month's London Marathon due to injury, said: "In less than 60 seconds a person can sign up to Share and help doctors to discover new treatments for conditions like diabetes, cancer and dementia."
Others who have registered for the project include former Scotland football manager Craig Levein, broadcaster Lorraine Kelly and actress Joanna Vanderham.
Colin Palmer, a professor of pharmacogenomics at the University of Dundee, said: "This programme has the potential to transform healthcare outcomes across Scotland for years to come.
"It is a joy to welcome Eilish as our 300,000th recruit, she is a fantastic ambassador for Share."
Prof Iain McInnes, vice-principal and head of college at the University of Glasgow, said: "This remarkable registry provides a foundation for even more exciting advances in the coming years, built on the generosity of the Scottish people."