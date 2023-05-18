School violence and drinks warning to shoppers

The Daily Record reports that primary school violence is "spiralling out of control" after new figures revealed nearly 11,000 reports in a single year. The paper reports that some councils provided figures solely for violence against staff and others also included incidents against pupils, but the tally for 2021/22 was 10,852.
The Times front page focuses on the controversial deposit return scheme. The paper reports that supermarkets will stop selling alcohol online to customers in Scotland as they claim it would not be cost effective for them to collect all empty bottles and cans from the service. According to the Scottish Retail Consortium, the vans used to deliver online orders could not automatically be used to pick up empties because of "food safety, legal and environmental health concerns".
The Scottish Daily Mail reports that former transport minister Jenny Gilruth delayed railway works over Christmas that affected her mid-Fife and Glenrothes constituency. The paper reports that this was despite warnings from railway bosses that any hold-ups would affect thousands of extra passengers.
The Herald reports on the leading Scots embryologist who won a whistleblowing unfair dismissal case but is now working in a factory on the minimum wage because she can't get another job in her field.
The National leads with news that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack will stand down as an MP at the next election. Mr Jack is expected to be offered a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list and The National poses the question; has the peerage been delayed to avoid a by-election?
The i is one of several newspapers to lead on Prince Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mother being involved in "a near catastrophic" car chase, according to the couple's spokesperson. Paparazzi were said to have followed the family for nearly two hours in New York on Tuesday.
The Metro also leads on the New York car chase, carrying a picture of Harry and Meghan on the night of the incident.
The Scotsman leads on calls for action on fossil fuels after scientists predicted the world is likely to break a key temperature limit for the first time over the next few years.
The Scottish Sun leads with details of the near-death car crash that Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff was involved in last year.
The Daily Telegraph also leads on Prince Harry and Meghan's experience with the paparazzi, reporting that New York authorities "played down the severity of the incident". The paper also reports on the obesity crisis, revealing that the heaviest patients cost the NHS twice the amount of those of a healthy weight, totalling £1,375 a year each.
An Aberdeen blackmailer who targets men using sugar daddy websites has been caught doing it again, the city's Evening Express reports. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Tiffany Anderson extorted hundreds of pounds from two men by threatening to expose their use of adult dating websites to their wives and girlfriends.
The cost of allotments in Glasgow soaring is the main story on the front page of the Glasgow Times.
Fears over "parking wars" have been raised as the latest extension of controlled parking zones in Edinburgh is rolled out, the city's Evening News reports.
A row over using Aberdeen City Council's reserves to save a swimming pool and libraries earmarked for closure is the focus of the Press and Journal front page.
And the Courier leads on a man who admitted culpably and recklessly mishandling a baby, after a "throwing game" resulted in the child's bones being broken.

