Man abducted and sexually assaulted schoolgirl while dressed as woman
- Published
A man has admitted abducting a primary school girl while dressed as a woman before sexually assaulting her at his home in the Scottish Borders.
Andrew Miller, who is also known as Amy George, offered to give the girl a lift home in February of this year.
The 53-year-old instead drove her to his own house, locked her in a bedroom and refused to let her leave.
He then subjected her to a series of sexual assaults over the course of a day.
The court was told that Miller is in the process of transitioning to female.
He pleaded guilty to the charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The offences were committed at his home in the village of Gattonside near Melrose.