Man abducted and sexually assaulted schoolgirl while dressed as woman
A man has admitted abducting a primary school girl while dressed as a woman before sexually assaulting her at his home in the Scottish Borders.
Andrew Miller, who is also known as Amy George, offered to give the girl a lift home in February of this year.
The 53-year-old instead drove her to his own house, locked her in a bedroom and refused to let her leave.
He then subjected her to a series of sexual assaults over the course of a day.
She was able to escape from the bedroom after Miller fell asleep. She found his landline, dialled 999 and the police arrived within minutes.
Miller was still sleeping when he was arrested.
The court was told that Miller, who owned a butcher shop, is in the process of transitioning to female.
He pled guilty to the charges at the High Court in Edinburgh via videolink and did not appear in person.
The offences included abduction, sexual assault, possession of indecent images of children and intentionally causing a child under the age of 13 to look at a sexual image.
The offences were committed at his home in the village of Gattonside near Melrose.
Local anger after Miller's arrest
By Cameron Buttle, BBC Scotland
Even before he appeared in court, the windows of Andrew Miller's butcher shop in Melrose were boarded up. The feeling was it was only as matter of time before someone put a brick through the window, such was the strength of feeling in the town.
Police had raided his home the night before and word had spread quickly. He was a prominent figure in the area, increasingly seen more as Amy George, as he was also known.
His business tended to attract more of the tourists visiting the town, locals generally shopped elsewhere, he was known to be rude and short with customers.
Originally from Jedburgh, Miller lived across the river Tweed from Melrose in Gattonside.
He would sometimes be seen drinking in the bars in Melrose, again more recently as Amy, but mostly drinking alone.
When he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court there was a large crowd of locals and national media outside. When he was led away people shouted and jeered, chasing the prison van down the street.
His case was being heard at a time of heightened interest in how the judicial system was treating trans prisoners. But he appeared as Andrew Miller and was treated throughout as Andrew Miller.
People in Melrose want the boards from his shop taken down, the name above painted over. They just want to forget all about Andrew Miller and Amy George.