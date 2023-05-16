Company fined over 'avoidable' train station death
A construction company has been fined £550,000 over the "foreseeable and avoidable death" of an employee.
Matthew Mason, 20, was installing a PA system at Bearsden train station, East Dunbartonshire, on 5 June 2018 when he fell and was impaled on metal piping.
Sheffield-based Linbrooke Services Limited was found guilty at Dumbarton Sheriff Court of three offences.
A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) spokesperson said the death "could have been prevented".
The worker was trying to free cabling that had become stuck when he fell backwards from a step ladder and was impaled on a section of piping, which was being used as the handle on a cable drum.
Mr Mason was pronounced dead at the scene after the pipe pierced his side.
Linbrooke Services Limited was also ordered to pay £200,000 to Mr Mason's family in compensation when the case called for sentencing on Monday.
In a 14-day trial, prosecutors argued the firm had failed to assess risks and put in place a safe system of work.
It was found that the company failed to identify the risks of pulling cabling through a conduit at height, despite previously having been alerted to the issues by a sub-contractor.
Stepladders were also identified as being unsuitable for Mr Mason's work.
And the court heard there were insufficient measures put in place to prevent a fall and to ensure the work area was free of material that could cause an injury.
Debbie Carroll, head of the health and safety investigations team at the COPFS, said: "Matthew Mason lost his life in circumstances which were foreseeable and avoidable.
"His death could have been prevented had Linbrooke Services Limited put in place appropriate planning, supervision and protective measures to manage the risk of working at height.
"It is well known that falls from height are one of the single greatest causes of death and serious injury to workers within the construction industry."
She added there needed to be an increased recognition and rigour within the industry to address the risks associated with stepladders.
Ms Carroll said: "This prosecution should remind duty holders that a failure to fulfil their obligations can have fatal consequences and they will be held accountable for this failure."