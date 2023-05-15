Scotland's papers: A&E warning and Sturgeon criticised by commissioner

Scotland's papers: A&E warning and Sturgeon criticised by commissionerPublished36 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman front page leads with the results of a survey of more than 500 accident and emergency nurses. The survey suggests the majority have seen patients treated in corridors and waiting rooms, while most also have concerns patients may be receiving unsafe care.Image caption, Claims by Scotland's children's commissioner that Nicola Sturgeon "absolutely" failed to deliver for young people feature on a number of the front pages. The Metro reports that Bruce Adamson - who stands down next week after six years in the role - said the former first minister had let families down over child poverty and mental health.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the commissioner's comments made on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show. The paper describes it as a "damning verdict". Ms Sturgeon said she was proud of her legacy for young people when she stood down as first minister in March.Image caption, Mr Adamson's intervention also appears on the front page of the Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph. Elsewhere, the paper carries a preview of a speech by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who will later warn that immigration risks British people forgetting "how to do things for ourselves".Image caption, The Scottish Sun front page carries a picture of what the paper reports is an 11-year-old boy brandishing a knife before being hit by a Taser weapon during a stand-off with police.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with two sisters from Airdrie who have waived their anonymity to share their experiences of being raped and sexually abused by their brother, who was jailed for the crimes last month.Image caption, Nearly 10% of Scotland's schools ended the last academic year with a financial deficit, The Herald reports. The worst affected area was Aberdeenshire where 60 out of 165 schools contributed to a total deficit of £2.2m, the paper reports.Image caption, A call for Labour to stand with the SNP in a bid to get the UK government to ditch its anti-protest legislation is the lead story in The National.Image caption, Rishi Sunak is under pressure to get "tougher" on migrants, as new figures are set to show the number of people arriving on UK borders has increased from 500,000 last year to up to 800,000, the i reports.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that some leading Tories, including Greg Hands, have accused Labour of trying to "drag Britain back into the EU". If elected Sir Keir Starmer is planning to enable EU citizens to vote, as well as 16 and 17-year-olds.Image caption, The Courier front page focuses on a tribute made to a six-year-old Dundee United fan who died suddenly last week. Fans at United's game on Saturday rose to their feet in the sixth minute and applauded in memory of Jack Stewart.Image caption, A bid to "derecognise" the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh has failed, the city's Evening News reports.Image caption, The possible demolition of high-rise flats in Aberdeen due to a huge repair bill makes the front page of the city's Evening Express.Image caption, The launch of a petition calling for the replacement of the "ailing" Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is the main story in the Press and Journal.Image caption, Reports of a man brandishing a large knife on a Dundee housing estate is the main story in the city's Evening Telegraph.Related TopicsScotlandRelated Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.