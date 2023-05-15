Charity warning over energy bills and food insecurity
The number of people seeking help from Citizens Advice Scotland has risen by more than 40%, the charity says.
Its latest report found that high energy bills and food insecurity were driving more people to contact them.
It warned the UK and Scottish governments that warmer weather would not make it easier for people to pay bills during a cost of living crisis.
Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) provides support to those struggling with issues including legal and financial troubles.
According to its figures, the charity supported 174,500 people last year.
It showed an increase in enquiries about energy costs from 62,151 to 97,373 - a 56% rise.
CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said the analysis for the past year revealed "a number of concerning things".
He said: "Higher demand for energy advice has further consequences, with people also seeking support around crisis grants and food insecurity.
"Policymakers should not be fooled into thinking warmer weather and potentially falling bills later this year will mean an end to this crisis.
"The winter has massively reduced people's financial resilience and we will be living with the legacy of that for some time."
Mr Mitchell added that some people seeking cost of living advice were are at risk of being a "forgotten population".
'Direct lifeline'
The chief executive also said that it was "welcome" First Minister Humza Yousaf had made tackling poverty a priority for his government.
A Scottish government spokesman said: "The first minister acted swiftly and decisively to triple the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which continues to be a direct lifeline for many thousands of households, to £30 million this year.
"Most of the key policy levers needed to address the crisis still lie with the UK government. We continue to urge them to tackle this emergency on the scale required."
A spokesman for the UK Treasury said: "We recognise the impact that rising prices are having at home, which is why we are providing significant support worth on average £3,300 per household.
"Tackling inflation is this government's number one priority, that will improve living standards for everyone."