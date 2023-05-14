Scotland's papers: 'Prime suspects' in SNP probe and Kate's Ukraine tribute

Image caption,

Another healthcare story makes the lead in the Sunday Post. It says "burnt-out" care workers who are struggling financially, could be forced to work when they are ill, putting vulnerable people at risk of potentially deadly infections. It highlights the withdrawal of the Scottish government's soucial care staff support fund which offered cover for carers self-isolating due to Covid. The GMB union says this will lead to a "devastating burden on hard-pressed carers" many of whom receive no sick pay.