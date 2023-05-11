MSPs urge SFA to change cup final kick-off time
- Published
MSPs have urged the SFA to reconsider its decision to move the kick-off time of the Scottish Cup final.
The Hampden match between Celtic and Inverness on 3 June was moved from 15:00 to 17:30 to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final at Wembley.
The convener of Holyrood's Sports Committee, SNP MSP Clare Haughey, called for an explanation and said it set a dangerous precedent for other major sporting events.
The SFA has been asked to comment.
Ms Haughey said the move had caused "considerable disruption" for supporters who had already made travel arrangements.
In a letter to SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, she wrote: "Alongside the safety implications of a later kick-off time, there is also a concern that the decision sets a dangerous precedent for other major sporting events in Scotland and will be no less disruptive to the viewing public."
She urged the SFA to reconsider its decision and reinstate the "traditional kick-off time" of 15:00.
Ms Haughey asked whether any discussions were held with government ministers, transport operators and fans.
"If it is no longer possible to reinstate the original kick-off time of 15:00, I would also ask you to outline what further steps you will be taking to ensure the safety of all those attending the match, including adequate transport provision to enable travelling fans to return home safely afterwards, most notably those who will be travelling considerable distances," the MSP added.
The showpiece event in Glasgow was moved to avoid a clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.
Both finalists have said they would have preferred the kick-off time of remain 15:00.
But the Scottish FA preferred to move its showpiece, which will be shown live on BBC Scotland and Viaplay.
Celtic said they were "hugely disappointed" by the move, while Inverness said they were "obviously very disappointed".
They added: "It is certainly not in the interest of both sets of fans and, as we know, our own supporters will be greatly inconvenienced by the travel challenges they now face."