Scotland celebrates the Coronation of King Charles
Celebrations are taking place across Scotland to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.
Gun salutes at Edinburgh and Stirling castles marked the occasion watched by millions of people around the world.
Parties also got under way as the King was crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey.
The pageantry was streamed live on big screens at Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens and Glasgow Cathedral.
The Royal Standard will fly over St Andrew's House, the Scottish government's headquarters, during the weekend.
People gathered at the Ross Bandstand in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens to watch as the Coronation was streamed live from London.
The Hunt and Terry families joined spectators to follow the ceremony in the Scottish capital.
Lucy Terry, who was accompanied by her sisters and daughter, said: "We're all excited. We've been looking forward to it for ages. We're big supporters of the monarchy."
Ms Terry travelled from Newcastle to meet up with relatives for the occasion.
She told BBC Scotland: "We always wanted to see the coronation here in Edinburgh.
"It feels like we're witnessing history which is particularly important for my daughter to grow up and remember it. She can say 'Oh I was there on that day'."
Jimmy Crombie, from Edinburgh, was also at the Ross Bandstand, on his first day off for 12 days.
The 70-year-old electronics worker said: "I just wanted to see what's going on."
In Edinburgh's west end, a peal of bells rang out from St Mary's Episcopal cathedral which features Scotland's only twelve bell church tower.
Bell ringer Barbara Bell said she did not have strong views on the monarchy, but believed the Coronation was a great chance to come together and celebrate.
At the ceremony in Westminster Abbey, the Scottish government was represented by First Minister Humza Yousaf, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bail KC and the Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks.
Mr Yousaf wore a Slanj kilt in the Spirit of Glasgow tartan with an Asian fusion-style jacket and waistcoat designed by Glasgow-based Anjali Modha.
His wife Nadia El-Nakla was dressed in a full-length kilt made from the same tartan by Scottish designer Siobhan MacKenzie, and a hat by Glasgow milliner William Chambers.
Other dignitaries included Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, ex-prime minister Gordon Brown and former lord advocate Dame Elish Angiolini KC.
Several hundred other Scots also travelled down to witness the first event of its kind for 70 years from the streets.
Before the ceremony Graham Smith, the head of anti-monarchist campaign group Republic, was among six demonstrators arrested at a protest in Trafalgar Square.
Meanwhile, Dylan Theedam Parry was among those who volunteered to look after the crowds in Hyde Park.
The 19-year-old, from Lauderdale Scout Group in the Scottish Borders, said: "We woke up at 3 o'clock this morning to get here to arrive at Hyde Park at 5am.
"We are here to look after the public and hand out flags for people to wave.
"The atmosphere is lovely. It's a big honour to be here today."
Dylan is one of 150 people nominated to travel down to London and work as a volunteer over the historic weekend.
He added: "Just witnessing the Coronation is something special. I wouldn't have made the trip down here if it hadn't been for the Scouts, so it's an honour."
The ceremony was also streamed at live at Glasgow Cathedral.
On Sunday, Glasgow's Lord Lieutenant Jacqueline McLaren will officially mark the occasion during a ceremony in George Square.
It will be followed by a parade to a thanksgiving service at the cathedral.
The ceremony, which is due to begin at 09:45, will include a guard of honour inspection, speeches and then three cheers for the the King and Queen, followed by the national anthem.
On Friday, King Charles' former school Gordonstoun held its own Coronation for pupils to learn more about the ceremony.
Hamish Montgomery, six, played the part of King Charles and Jessica Cook, seven, took up the role of Queen Camilla.
When asked if he had any advice for the King ahead of the Coronation, Hamish said: "Have a bath."
Jessica added: "And porridge for breakfast".
More than 100 Gordonstoun students volunteered to start the official Coronation day with a morning run and open water swim.
The activity by the King's former school was inspired by a daily timetable from the 1960s, which was recently discovered in the school archive.
The Aberdeenshire village of Ballater, which has boasted a close royal connection since Queen Victoria was on the throne, was awash with red, white and blue.
Ballater was one of the first places King Charles visited after the death of his mother, where he thanked residents for their support of the late Queen Elizabeth II on her final journey from nearby Balmoral.
Hundreds of people attended Big Lunch events on the village's Church Green.
Wendy Cobban, a businesswoman in the village who helped organise the charity fundraisers, said: "I think that the local residents feel a more personal relationship with the King and Queen, they are looked upon as friends and neighbours."
Erskine Home in Renfrewshire, part of the Erskine veterans charity, also celebrated the Coronation.
Jessie Dewar, 99, from Knightswood, Glasgow, and Jessie Ellingham, 94, originally from Barrhead, Renfrewshire, remember watching the late Queens's coronation in 1953.
Ms Ellingham recalled: "We didn't have a television so we went to a friend's house. It was a wonderful thing to see."
She said she never expected to see two coronations in her lifetime, adding: "We're happy Charles is having his day."
Erskine Home was officially opened by King Charles in October 2000.
Scotland's most northerly event is being hosted in Scalloway in Shetland on Saturday, where the island's youth centre's celebration featured sea shanties and dancing.
Co-organiser Sonia Inkster said the Big Lunch - of which Queen Camilla is a patron - is "a firm fixture in our calendar each and every year and this time it's extra special."
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that King Charles will travel to Scotland for a historic ceremony in the weeks after his Coronation.
Following the footsteps of his mother in 1953, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland - the Scottish crown jewels.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be guests of honour at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh for the national service of thanksgiving and dedication.
The date has yet to be announced, but is expected to be in the summer.