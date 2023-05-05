Street parties and gun salutes to mark Coronation of King Charles III
Street parties will take place across Scotland to mark the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.
There will also be gun salutes at Edinburgh and Stirling castles as millions of people across the UK and around the world celebrate.
All the pageantry will be shown on big screens at Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens and Glasgow Cathedral.
The King will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a ceremony which will begin at 11:00.
Hundreds of thousands of people will line the route as, around two hours later, the Royal couple return in a huge procession to Buckingham Palace.
Across Scotland, preparations have been under way for weeks to herald the crowning of a King well known for his love of the country.
Royal connections
The Aberdeenshire village of Ballater, which has boasted a close royal connection since Queen Victoria was on the throne, will be awash with red, white and blue.
Ballater was one of the first places King Charles visited after the death of his mother, where he thanked residents for their support of the late Queen Elizabeth II on her final journey from nearby Balmoral.
Hundreds of people are expected to attend Big Lunch events on the village's Church Green on Saturday and Sunday.
Wendy Cobban, a businesswoman in the village who helped organise the charity fundraisers, said: "I think that the local residents feel a more personal relationship with the King and Queen, they are looked upon as friends and neighbours.
"Locals and tourists will come together and enjoy the events of the weekend in an atmosphere of fun and celebration in Ballater, a place that holds a special place in the King and Queen's hearts."
Scotland's most northerly event is set to be hosted in Scalloway in Shetland on Saturday, where the island's youth centre will be the setting for a celebration featuring sea shanties and dancing.
Co-organiser Sonia Inkster said the Big Lunch - of which Queen Camilla is a patron - "has really given us something to look forward to".
She added: "Rain or shine, it's a firm fixture in our calendar each and every year - and this time it's extra special.
"We'll be opening up the youth centre, putting tables on the seafront and inviting everyone to enjoy some food, music and togetherness."
On Sunday, Glasgow's Lord Lieutenant Jacqueline McLaren will officially mark the Coronation at a ceremony in George Square followed by a parade to a thanksgiving service at Glasgow Cathedral.
The George Square ceremony, which is due to begin at 09:45, will include a guard of honour inspection, speeches and then three cheers for the the King and Queen, followed by the national anthem.
Scottish crown jewels
The Royal Standard will fly over St Andrew's House - the Scottish government's headquarters - during the Coronation weekend.
At the ceremony in Westminster Abbey, the Scottish government will be represented by First Minister Humza Yousaf, the Lord Advocate and the Permanent Secretary.
Mr Yousaf said: "I will attend at the coronation ceremony as first minister, on behalf of the Scottish people - and many people across the country will also take part in the celebrations by watching the ceremony on big screens, hosting street parties or taking part in charity or volunteering.
"I know many people in Scotland will want to send their best wishes to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on this historic occasion."
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that King Charles will travel to Scotland for a historic ceremony in the weeks after his Coronation.
Following the footsteps of his mother in 1953, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland - the Scottish crown jewels.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be guests of honour at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh for the national service of thanksgiving and dedication.
The date has yet to be announced, but is expected to be in the summer.
