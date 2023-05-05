Crafters celebrate King's crochet-nation
We are used to seeing them pop up on festive occasions like Christmas and Easter.
But Scotland's knitters and crocheters have been busy making special one-off coronation creations to yarn bomb towns and villages.
Knitted versions of King Charles, Queen Camilla and all the royal regalia have been appearing across the country to bring a smile on the big day.
Yarn bombers are often anonymous and no-one knows where their work came from.
We have been looking for the best postbox and fencepost toppers to give them some recognition.
