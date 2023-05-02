Donald Trump greeted by hat-waving staff at Turnberry golf resort
- Published
Donald Trump has been greeted by staff at his Turnberry golf resort on the second day of his whistle-stop tour of Scotland.
The former US president arrived at the resort in South Ayrshire after flying in to Prestwick Airport.
Trump Turnberry staff waved hats which said "we make Turnberry great again" as they greeted him.
Mr Trump had visited his Menie Estate golf course near Aberdeen on Monday in his first visit to the UK since 2019.
The trip comes as Mr Trump faces court action in the United States. Earlier this month he pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.
He is also facing a civil trial over an allegation that he raped an advice columnist in the mid-1990s.
A judge has denied his legal team's request for a mistrial.
Mr Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024, is visiting Scotland as a private individual.
He was escorted by police as he met staff at Turnberry at about 13:00 on Tuesday.
On Monday he attended a ceremony at Menie to break ground for a second course at the resort, to be named the MacLeod course.
It is dedicated to his late mother Mary Anne MacLeod who was from the Isle of Lewis.
Following his time in Scotland, he will head to his golf course at Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Ireland's west coast.
The former president sparked a security operation on a 2018 visit with protests in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.