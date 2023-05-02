Why are Highly Protected Marine Areas so controversial?
- Published
The Scottish government is facing calls to scrap its controversial plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).
The proposals to restrict fishing and other human activities in some coastal areas are designed to protect wildlife and the environment.
But members of the fishing industry, Highland and island communities and even some SNP MSPs have raised concerns about the scheme.
MSPs will vote on calls to reconsider the scheme in Holyrood on Wednesday.
What are the proposals?
As part of the Bute House Agreement - which brought the Scottish Greens into government as part of a historic power-sharing agreement with the SNP - Holyrood ministers committed to designate at least 10% of Scotland's seas as HPMAs by 2026.
It means that all forms of fishing including recreational catch and release angling would be prohibited in selected sites.
Seaweed harvesting would also be banned, no new marine renewable energy schemes would be allowed and the laying of subsea cables would be restricted.
Managed levels of swimming, snorkelling and windsurfing would be allowed.
A consultation on the scheme closed last month, with a further consultation on proposed sites likely to take place in 2025.
What is the aim?
About 37% of Scotland's seas are already included in Scotland's Marine Protected Areas network.
These areas are managed for the long-term conservation of marine resources, ecosystems services, or cultural heritage.
However, marine conservation groups have warned the proposals do not go far enough.
Our Seas - a coalition including the National Trust for Scotland, angling bodies, ecotourism firms, scallop divers, coastal communities and salmon conservation boards - has called for further protection, warning fishing stock has plummeted since a three-mile limit on trawling around the coastline was lifted in 1984.
The Scottish government also wants to go further. It has said the new HPMAs are required to protect stock, while also warning of the "twin crises" of climate change and biodiversity loss.
The Bute House Agreement stated that HPMAs aim to "provide protection from all extractive, destructive and depositional activities, including all fisheries, aquaculture and other infrastructure developments, while allowing other activities, such as tourism or recreational water activities, at non-damaging levels".
Why are fishermen opposed to it?
The Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF), which represents Scotland's fishermen's associations, has warned HPMAs could have a "catastrophic impact" on the industry.
Chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said the scheme "is politically driven rather than based on robust policy analysis".
"The impact on other marine users is potentially immense, and government hasn't yet been able to set out how it will assess the displacement of marine activities including fishing into other areas, or the environmental or socio-economic impacts," she said.
The organisation has urged Holyrood ministers to follow England's lead and launch a pilot scheme in some marine areas so the the impact of HPMAs can be analysed.
"SFF is urging the Scottish government to have a radical rethink on this and at very least accept our alternative proposal for two pilot projects to assess the need, practicalities and costs/benefits in a proper scientific manner," Macdonald added.
The Scottish Creel Fishermen's Federation has also criticised a lack of detail about the ecological impact of the proposals.
Salmon Scotland, which represents salmon farms, warned HPMAs could leads to "significant job losses in some of our most fragile coastal communities".
Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has voiced opposition, as has Highland Council.
Such sentiments have even been popularised in new song by Celtic music band Skippinish.
The track, called The Clearances Again, warns "the soul will be torn" from island communities, with the fishing proposals representing "a wrecking ball through our existence".
Opposition in Holyrood
Former SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that HPMAs could be "hugely devastating" for communities.
The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP said the scheme could lead to further depopulation in the Highlands and islands, warning people - not wildlife - could become the "endangered species".
Ms Forbes insisted her position on HPMAs has not changed since she pledged to scrap it in the SNP leadership election - but said there could be a way forward if Scottish government works with coastal communities.
SNP MSPs Fergus Ewing and Karen Adam have also criticised the scheme, but it is not yet known whether they would vote against the government.
The Scottish Conservatives urged rebel SNP MSPs to back their call for the implementation and timeframe of the plan to be reconsidered in the vote on Wednesday afternoon.
Although the Tories pledged to pilot the introduction of HPMAs in their 2021 manifesto, rural economy spokesperson Rachael Hamilton has said she now wants the scheme to be scrapped.
She said: "We have looked very carefully at responses to the consultation from fishing communities. We are nervous about introducing a pilot with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and spatial squeeze fishermen are facing right now."
Lib Dem MSP Beatrice Wishart, who represents Shetland, also tabled a vote-free member's debate on Tuesday calling for greater input from coastal communities before the scheme is introduced.
What has the government said?
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said the government will not "impose these policies on communities that don't want them" and has pledged to work constructively with them.
Mairi McAllan, the government's Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary, has said she will visit coastal and island communities in the coming months to hear from those directly affected.
In a statement, she said: "We must be prepared to take action that corresponds with the scale of the climate and nature crisis, but we must do so via a fair and just transition which empowers communities and shares in the benefits of a green economy.
"I recognise there is considerable strength of feeling on this issue, which is why I wanted to consult so early in the process on the principles of HPMAs and the criteria that might constitute site selection."
She added that the Scottish government had not yet identified any sites.
The Greens' coastal spokeswoman, Ariane Burgess, told BBC Scotland: "Our oceans are in rapid decline and I'm really not talking about fish stocks - I'm talking about the seabed.
"We've got to find a way to start managing our seas to good environmental statuses actually in legislation. We need to be going as quickly as possible to ecosystems recovery.
"MPAs don't do that. HPMAs will do that."