Trump visits golf resort and island ferry 'chaos'

A report is set to say that Sue Gray, the civil servant who led the investigation into the Partygate scandal, held talks with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer about becoming his chief of staff while still working for a team that was advising a separate Commons inquiry into the saga, according to The Telegraph. Ms Gray's report was published in May of last year, but the paper says she was still working with the Cabinet Office's propriety and ethics team (PET), which advised an ongoing inquiry by the Commons Privileges Committee, until news of her talks with Labour emerged in March. A Labour source tells the paper Ms Gray had no role in PET's Partygate work while she was in contact with Sir Keir.