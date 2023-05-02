Trump visits golf resort and island ferry 'chaos'Published7 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A variety of stories make the front pages of Tuesday's newspapers. The Scottish Sun reports on Donald Trump's arrival in Scotland as he plans to tour his luxury golf resorts. The ex-US president last visited the country in 2018. Yesterday he declared "It's good to be home," after stepping off his private jet at Aberdeen airport.Image caption, The SNP Transport Minister admitted ferry services to island communities are "not brilliant". His comments follow an inquiry into why a vessel ran aground in Orkney over the weekend "causing chaos", says the Scottish Daily Express. The paper adds the minister's remarks have been met with ridicule.Image caption, The SNP leadership could face a rebellion over a controversial fishing ban, reports The Scotsman. The proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas are set for a debate in Holyrood on Wednesday, brought forward by the Scottish Conservatives. Several SNP figures, such as Fergus Ewing, are "highly critical" of the plans.Image caption, The Herald says ministers are considering legal action to force the buy-back of homes in the hope of solving the nation's homelessness "emergency". It comes as two homeless charities argue that any attempt to end poverty in Scotland is doomed to fail if housing and homelessness are not addressed.Image caption, A report is set to say that Sue Gray, the civil servant who led the investigation into the Partygate scandal, held talks with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer about becoming his chief of staff while still working for a team that was advising a separate Commons inquiry into the saga, according to The Telegraph. Ms Gray's report was published in May of last year, but the paper says she was still working with the Cabinet Office's propriety and ethics team (PET), which advised an ongoing inquiry by the Commons Privileges Committee, until news of her talks with Labour emerged in March. A Labour source tells the paper Ms Gray had no role in PET's Partygate work while she was in contact with Sir Keir.Image caption, The Times reports that historian Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written studies of every prime minister since John Major, has called for Simon Case, the UK's most senior civil servant, to resign from his post. Speaking to the paper, Sir Anthony said the civil service had "never been weaker, more demoralised, or less powerfully led".Image caption, "I can't believe they buried him without me" is the Daily Record's headline as it reports that boxing legend Ken Buchanan's eldest son was excluded from his burial by the rest of his family. The former world champion was laid to rest in Edinburgh last week.Image caption, The i reports that UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay is "optimistic" a majority of NHS unions in England will vote to accept the government's offer of a 5% pay rise when leaders meet on Tuesday. The paper says the current waiting list of 7.2 million patients is set to grow as a result of staff walkouts and that hospital bosses are "desperate" for strike action to end.Image caption, In The National, Tory peer Lord Frost - who called for devolution to be rolled back - is being accused of displaying "complete ignorance of politics in Scotland" over comments he made about the Greens.Image caption, Britain's support for the royal family remains "rock solid" ahead of the King's coronation, the Scottish Daily Mail reports. The paper says a poll suggests the country would "decisively" back the monarchy if a referendum were held tomorrow, though it adds that almost three quarters of respondents agreed it "needs to modernise to have any chance of surviving".Image caption, The Metro says some 62 million pints will be sunk over the three days of celebrations for the coronation this weekend, bringing in an extra £120m for pubs and giving them a "king-sized boost".Image caption, A police probe into an attack where boiling water left a victim "screaming in agony" is the lead in the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, A former Fife chemistry teacher who has been accused of having a relationship with a pupil is the top story in The Courier. A hearing of the General Teaching Council for Scotland heard details of David Bryant's behaviour. He is no longer employed by Fife Council.Image caption, The P&J pictures Donald Trump stepping off his private jet at Aberdeen Airport on Monday but the top story concerns a crackdown on abuse of beauty spots in the north east. The paper says "rogue visitors" are littering, setting dangerous bonfires and displaying "vile" outdoor toilet habits.Image caption, Concern over plans for a new development of student flats is the lead story in the Edinburgh Evening News. Councillors have approved the plans for the Leith properties but the community is concerned existing residents will be "boxed in", the paper reports.Image caption, The appointment of Barry Robson as Aberdeen manager is the lead story in the Evening Express. He tells the paper he will "work tirelessly" to match the club's ambitions.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland says that Sir David Attenborough has been "lined up" to represent humans in talks with aliens. 