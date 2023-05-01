Scotland's papers: Ferry rescue and coronation celebration plans

Image caption,

The i leads on the nurses strike in England, as members of the Royal College of Nursing union join the latest bout of walkouts in England over pay and working conditions. During the 28-hour strike that began on Sunday evening, A&E, intensive care and cancer wards will be hit for the first time, as nurses warn Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to improve their wage offer or face more walkouts. An RCN insider tells the i extended strikes will damage Sunak at the polls.