Scotland's papers: Ferry rescue and coronation celebration plans

Image caption, An inquiry has been launched into the grounding of a car ferry in Orkney on Saturday night, reports the Scottish Daily Express. There were 60 passengers on board when smoke was detected in the engine room of the Pentland Ferries vessel.Image caption, The Press and Journal also leads with the ferry news. It says the MV Pentalina had only been back in service for a matter of days before the incident. Passengers were evacuated by lifeboat crews and the RMT maritime union is pushing for a thorough investigation into what caused the incident.Image caption, The Scottish Sun lays out plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles next week. The paper reports that the celebration will feature the biggest stage ever built in Britain in the shape of a giant Union Jack covered by a crown-shaped roof. The concert will be watched by 20,000 fans in the grounds.Image caption, Calls to pledge allegiance to the new King has enraged Scots, the National claims. The coronation will include the first Homage of the People - an addition to the ancient ceremony which aims to see people across the UK and overseas realms swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the King's coronation, two bank holidays and Eurovision taking place in Liverpool could help generate a £1bn boost for the economy.Image caption, The Scotsman reports on External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson accusing the UK government of trying to reduce Scotland to "the status of a mere administrative unit" by enforcing guidance on meetings with foreign diplomats. It says Foreign Secretary James Cleverly recently wrote to ambassadors and diplomatic staff to request a crackdown on the engagements of the Scottish government, saying that meetings with foreign diplomats must be arranged via the UK government.Image caption, The SNP censorship claims also make the front page of the Daily Telegraph. Mr Robertson said the new guidance "seeks to address a problem that does not exist". The paper claims that the SNP had been using meetings with foreign diplomats to promote Scottish independence.Image caption, More controversy on the attempted screening of the film Adult Human Female at the University of Edinburgh leads the Times. It reports that students have been accused of attempting to curtail freedom of speech, with the University's principal calling for "all views to be heard".Image caption, The Herald reports that the Scottish government's economic development agency has given grants to companies linked to the arms industry that together have made almost £740m in profits. The front page also features Kate Forbes denying claims that she is planning to oust Humza Yousaf as first minister.Image caption, Oil companies Shell and BP have announced profits of £10bn, reports the Daily Record. Scottish Labour LSP Sarah Boyack has called the profits "obscene" while people across the country are struggling during the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The i leads on the nurses strike in England, as members of the Royal College of Nursing union join the latest bout of walkouts in England over pay and working conditions. During the 28-hour strike that began on Sunday evening, A&E, intensive care and cancer wards will be hit for the first time, as nurses warn Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to improve their wage offer or face more walkouts. An RCN insider tells the i extended strikes will damage Sunak at the polls.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports on local hopes to rescue Aberdeen's Buckburn Swimming Pool from demolition after it was axed by Sport Aberdeen when the city council slashed its budget by nearly £700,000. The pool closed its doors for the final time over the weekend, with campaigners considering buying the pool for the community.Image caption, In the Glasgow Times, a disabled woman opens up on the lack of support for her condition during a "traumatic" smear test.Image caption, A woman's ex-partner has admitted a charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner after he stalked her down and slashed her tyres in Pitlochry, according to the Courier.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph reports that a Dundee man with multiple convictions walked into police headquarters and smashed the window of an unmarked squad car because he wanted to be convicted of breaching bail and sent to prison.