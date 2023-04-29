Orkney ferry runs aground after smoke in engine room
- Published
A ferry has run aground in Orkney with 60 people on board, including a baby.
Smoke was detected in the engine room of the MV Pentalina before it became grounded near the village of St Margaret's Hope.
Emergency services are at the scene as well as lifeboats from the RNLI.
Ferry company Pentland Ferries said all 56 adults, three children and an infant on board were safe. "The safety of our passengers is, of course, our first priority," it added.
Pentland Ferries sails across the Pentland Firth from Gills Bay in Caithness to St Margaret's Hope on the Orkney Islands.
The Pentalina came back into service earlier this week after time in dry dock to allow another ferry, the MV Alfred, to service other routes to islands on Scotland's west coast.
The MV Alfred itself ran aground in the Pentland Firth in Swona in July last year, with 97 people on board who were transferred to lifeboats.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said the MV Pentalina was "taking on water with a fire in the engine room", describing it as a "major incident".
"RNLI lifeboats have been dispatched and all of the ferry's passengers and crew are reported to be safe.
"A thorough investigation will be needed to establish how this major incident aboard the Pentland Ferries vessel occurred."
Scottish Transport Minister Kevin Stewart tweeted that he was "sorry" to hear of the incident, but that "all on board are safe and well and that emergency services are in attendance".