'Unduly lenient' sentence of rapist Sean Hogg to be appealed
The sentence of a man who was given community service after raping a 13-year-old girl was "unduly lenient" and should be appealed, the lord advocate has said.
Sean Hogg was 17 when he attacked the young victim in Dalkeith Country Park on a number of occasions in 2018.
Due to new sentencing guidelines for under 25s, he was not jailed and instead given 270 hours of unpaid work.
The lord advocate has now said the Crown should appeal the sentence.
Judge Lord Lake said if Hogg, now 21, had committed the crime when he was over 25, he would have given him a jail sentence of four or five years.
Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing the victim, who is now 18, said she was "relieved" and grateful to the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain.
He said: "It has been nearly a month since Sean Hogg walked free from the High Court ordered to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work, after being convicted of rape.
"My client still does not understand why Hogg was allowed to get on with his life when he had ruined her, she wonders how many girls will think there is no point in reporting rape after seeing a rapist walk free.
Whilst the police, prosecution and jury did its job, she feels that in the end she was failed by our justice system, but today once more she has some hope that justice will be done."
