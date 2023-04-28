Douglas Ross to back down from tactical voting call
Douglas Ross is set to backtrack on a call for tactical voting to oust the SNP.
In a speech at his party's annual conference later, the Scottish Tory leader will urge voters to back his party at the next UK election.
He previously suggested unionist voters should select the party with the best chance of defeating the SNP.
That strategy was rejected by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who will also speak at the conference in Glasgow.
Mr Ross will also claim the SNP has "crashed the case for independence" at the event.
Mr Sunak will insist his Conservative government in Westminster is delivering for Scotland and the whole of the UK as he accuses the SNP administration at Holyrood of focusing on "constitutional abstractions".
Mr Ross is expected to tell the Scottish Tory conference: "At the general election next year, people across Scotland have a choice.
"They can give Humza Yousaf a blank cheque; the thumbs up to continue to lead an incompetent government and to focus on the priorities of the SNP.
"Or they can unseat SNP MPs and their referendum obsession. And send a strong signal to Humza Yousaf's government to focus on their real priorities.
"And the best way that Scots can do this in seats right across our country is to vote for the Scottish Conservatives."
The next general election is due to be held by January 2025. The Telegraph has reported that Mr Sunak is planning to hold a vote in October or November next year.
Mr Ross signalled his support for tactical voting in an interview with the paper earlier this month, saying "where there is the strongest candidate to beat the SNP, you get behind that candidate".
He later said he would "always" encourage Scottish Tory voters to back his party.
In response, Mr Sunak told BBC Scotland that "Conservatives should vote Conservative".
Mr Ross is also expected to claim the SNP campaign for independence has gone into "reverse".
It follows the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon as first minister and the arrest of her husband, former chief executive Peter Murrell, in a Police Scotland finance probe.
As well as Mr Murrell, former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested as part of the police investigation. Both were released without charge.
As part of the case, police seized a luxury motorhome outside the home of Mr Murrell's mother in Dunfermline.
Mr Ross is expected to tell the Scottish Tory conference: "Humza Yousaf said that he wants to shift independence into 'fifth gear'.
"Yet instead, with an uninsured driver at the wheel, the campaign is going into reverse. The campervan has stalled."
He said the finance concerns had "blown a huge hole in the economic case for independence".
He pointed to the SNP's potential difficulty in meeting Electoral Commission accounting deadlines after the party's long-standing auditors quit last year.
The SNP's Westminster group could miss out on £1.2m in public funds if it fails to file its accounts by the 31 May deadline, it has been confirmed.
Mr Ross is expected to say: "The SNP cannot even manage their own accounts, how can they be trusted on the finances of an independent Scotland?
"Nobody will ever believe a nationalist on currency, pensions and balancing the books ever again.
"We have always known that our arguments on trade, currency and jobs were stronger - and the 2014 referendum proved that.
"But now the SNP lack any credibility. Through their own blunders, the nationalists have crashed the case for independence."
Mr Ross is expected to announce plans for a community energy benefit law, designed to help Scottish communities have more autonomy over energy developments in their area. He will say it could help cut energy bills and break down barriers to energy infrastructure.
'Constitutional abstractions'
Mr Sunak is expected to tell delegates: "It is time for a government at Holyrood that focuses on Scotland's real priorities, not constitutional abstractions.
"We, the UK Government, will get on with delivering for Scotland and the whole UK."
During his morning speech at the Scottish Events Campus, Mr Sunak will tell attendees that he has "five priorities and they're priorities for the whole of UK".
"I want to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists - which I know is the Scottish Government's responsibility - and stop the boats," he is expected to say.
Humza Yousaf has said he was working towards the deadline to arrange an auditor to process the SNP's accounts, though he warned it would be "challenging".
Following a meeting with Mr Sunak on Monday, the first minister said he expected Downing Street to "respect the democratic wishes of Scotland's Parliament" by granting a Section 30 order, which would grant the power to hold a second independence referendum.