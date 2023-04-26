Council strikes threat as Unison members reject pay deal
Union bosses say Scottish council workers are prepared to strike after members rejected a new pay deal.
A 5% pay rise was offered to the workers from this month, with further increases in January 2024.
But Unison said 87% of members who voted rejected the deal - with nine out of 10 backing action including strikes.
Bin workers, cleaners and school staff were among those in the consultative ballot. Unison is now preparing for a formal industrial action ballot.
Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland's head of local government, said workers made it clear that they are willing to take strike action to get a better offer.
She said: "It is disappointing that yet again Unison members are having to consider withdrawing their labour in order to secure a decent pay rise.
"They have understandably had enough of being treated like the poor relations of the public sector."
Unison urged local government organisation Cosla to make an improved offer.
It comes just days after members of GMB rejected the pay deal.
Last year refuse workers from 20 of Scotland's 32 councils took strike action in a row over pay, with Edinburgh-based workers walking out for 12 days.
It caused chaos in the city during the Edinburgh Festival with rubbish pilling up in the streets.
Some staff in schools and nurseries also held walkouts in September last year.