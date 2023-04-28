Your pictures of Scotland: 21-28 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 and 28 April.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Lorna Donaldson
The colourful Aberdeen coast looking towards Nigg bay with wind turbines turning in the distance. Snapped by Lorna Donaldson.
Aileen Gillies
Aileen Gilles came across some nosy cows as the sun set over Loch Sween in Argyll looking towards Jura.
Mark Hale
This mystical picture of the Bridge to Nowhere in Belhaven Bay, Dunbar was taken by Mark Hale. He said: "I got up at 05:30 to catch both sunrise and high tide and was pleased to catch the Bass Rock in the background."
Claire McAneny
Claire McAneny caught a rainbow at the Devil's Pulpit.
Alice Howdle
Alice Howdle spotted an unusual bird among the swans on Carlingwark Loch in Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway. She said: "I took a photo and when we enlarged it, we saw that it was a great crested grebe sitting on a little island that it had made on a lily pad."
Mark Patterson
Port Ellen glowing through a peep hole. Taken by Mark Patterson.
Eric Niven
"I was out cycling in Perthshire yesterday and while passing a field in Logierait, I saw this very new born lamb and mum," said Eric Niven.
David Price
David Price's seven-year-old grandson took this picture through the underwater viewing window at the penguin enclosure in Edinburgh Zoo. "I thought it had a surreal quality about it," said David.
Dave Lynch
Phenomenally clear skies above Eilean Glas lighthouse on Scalpay, Outer Hebrides. Captured by Dave Lynch.
Ian Barnes
Ian Barnes snapped this picture of Black Rock Cottage at Glencoe while he enjoyed the spring sunshine.
Mark Grant
"Exciting race out to Kinnaird Head lighthouse last night to see a pod of orcas swimming past Fraserburgh just after sunset," said Mark Grant.
David Dowson
David Dowson from Langbank captured this picture of the iconic Sleeping Warrior while cycling around Bute.
Bob Pringle
Bob Pringle took this moody shot of Loch Ossian.
Robin Morton
The Paps of Jura from Bunnahabhain. Picture by Robin Morton.
Ruth Walsh
Ruth Walsh snapped the Paisley Food and Drink Festival which took place in Abbey Close adjacent to the stunning Paisley Abbey. She said: "Crowds soaked up the sunshine while eating, drinking and listening to music."
Nuala Edgar
"Loch Garten is a lovely spot for a picnic," said Nuala Edgar.
Morven Campbell
Alpacas whispering sweet nothings at the Scottish Alpaca Championships in Lanark. Snapped by Morven Campbell.
Zoe Harle
"I just loved the kitsch feel of the library at Hillhead in Glasgow," said Zoe Harle.
Gerald Geoghegan
Gerald Geoghegan caught the sunset over Ettrick Bay on the Isle of Bute. "The tide is out leaving ribbons of water to reflect the light and you can see Arran across the bay," he said.
Marie Gledhill
Marie Gledhill captured a rainbow at Loch Fyne.
John MacDonald
Taken on the Isle of May by John MacDonald. He said: "Puffin coming in to land, landing gear ready!"
Robin Manisty
"My three daughters riding on Roseisle beach at sunset," said Robin Manisty.
Jan Dolny
Jan Dolny sent in her picture of the Kirkcaldy Links Market. "The Links Market is Europe’s longest street fair and the oldest in Scotland, with a market having visited the promenade for over 700 years," she said.
Bill Wright
Bill Wright snapped this buck as it bounded over the Rhododendron Walk in Pollok Country Park, Glasgow.
David Todd
David Todd took this photo while out on a teatime stroll. He said: "A beautiful evening and choppy sea at Pittenweem’s west shore."
Richard Abott
Richard Abott's colourful picture of the Forth Bridge at the end of day.
Jonathan Herd saw this young sparrowhawk basking in the evening sun while awaiting its dinner.
Mike Dooley
North Queensferry residents campaign creatively to save the 200 year-old Albert hotel via a community buy-out. Taken by Mike Dooley.
Richard Smith
Richard Smith said: "The panorama from the Largs Viewpoint is always worth the short walk from the car park – a majestic vista of the Firth of Clyde and its islands and peninsulas."
John Diamond
The better weather has produced some lovely sunsets at Ballantrae, South Ayrshire. Picture taken by John Diamond.
Chris Reekie
"Despite the cool weather, spring is active," said Chris Reekie. "While walking through St Andrews I came across this wonderful display of tulips outside St Salvator's Hall."
Elly Monteforte
Elly Monteforte's bright blue picture of the Isle of Arran from Culzean Castle.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics