Countdown begins for UCI Cycling World Championships
- Published
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships has been marked 100 days ahead of the event with a bicycle showcase in Glasgow's George Square.
The world's greatest cyclists will compete across 13 disciplines under one banner for the first time.
Events will take place across Scotland between 3-13 August.
To mark 100 days until the first event, cyclists have recreated the first ever bicycle ride undertaken by Scottish inventor Kirkpatrick Macmillan in 1842.
The Dumfriesshire blacksmith cycled from Dumfries to Glasgow on the pedal bike he invented known as the "treadle bicycle".
Endurance athlete Jenny Tough and YouTuber Katie Kookaburra recreated the 94-mile journey, starting from the Crichton in Dumfries on Tuesday.
They stopped at Sprockets Cycles in Kilmarnock along the way.
Once in Glasgow, they passed the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, which will host the track and para-track events.
Sir Chris Hoy and UCI World and Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy joined them on the ride into George Square, where they arrived at about 16:30. They also passed through Glasgow Green, which will be the venue for a number of 2023 UCI Cycling Worlds events.
At the start line in Dumfries, there was also a cycling showcase of the different bicycles that will feature across the 13 competitions.
A replica of Kirkpatrick's treadle bike loaned from the Dumfries Museum was also on display.
'Biggest cycling event in history'
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is the first time the different world championship events have come together to form a mega event.
In future it will take place every four years - the year before the Olympics - with plans to continue separate championships annually.
Standing in George Square, Sir Chris Hoy said: "A hundred days to go until the first time cycling has brought all its different world championships together under the same banner and it's going to be the biggest cycling event in history.
"Huge for the sport, I think it's huge for Scotland, huge for Glasgow and great to see this support and see that it's happening right here."
He added that bringing together the different cycling disciplines would be a "logistical challenge" but that it was a great showcase for the sport.
"It's going to hopefully inspire a whole new generation of people to want to get on their bikes, not just children, people of all ages and make them want to get out there and get riding," Sir Chris said.
"I certainly remember the Commonwealth Games in '86 in Edinburgh and the inspirational effect it had on me."
Over 8,000 amateur and elite cyclists from more than 120 countries are expected in August, when over 200 UCI World Champions will be crowned.
While there will be Olympics and the Commonwealth Games disciplines of track cycling, road cycling, BMX and mountain biking, there will also be several other events including Mountain Bike Downhill and BMX Freestyle Flatland.
Cycle-ball and artistic cycling have also been added to the programme.
The events will be held at the following venues:
- BMX Freestyle Park (Glasgow Green, Glasgow)
- BMX Freestyle Flatland (Glasgow Green, Glasgow)
- BMX Racing (Glasgow BMX Centre, Glasgow)
- Gran Fondo (Perth & Kinross)
- Indoor (Emirates Arena, Glasgow)
- Mountain Bike Cross Country (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)
- Mountain Bike Downhill (Nevis Range, Fort William)
- Mountain Bike Marathon (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)
- Para-cycling Road (Dumfries & Galloway)
- Para-cycling Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)
- Road (Road Starts: Edinburgh, Loch Lomond; Road Race Finish: George Square, Glasgow; Time Trial: Stirling)
- Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)
- Trials (Glasgow Green, Glasgow)
The budget of the event is projected to be between £45m and £50m over a five-year period. This will include contingency funds and an allowance for inflation.
Is being funded by contributions from the Scottish government, Glasgow City Council, UK Sport, British Cycling and host local authorities.
The championships have partnered with online platform Love to Ride to launch the 23 Million Mile Challenge.
This will see cyclists of all abilities attempt to collectively cycle 23 million miles across the UK.
To kick off the challenge, static bikes were placed in George Square and passers-by were encouraged to join in the challenge and log the first miles.
Organisers hope the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will act as a catalyst for change across Scotland and encourage people to ride bikes for health, sport and as a means of transport.