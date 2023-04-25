Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett guilty of abusing 13-year-old boy
- Published
Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett has been found guilty of four charges of sexually abusing a young player more than 50 years ago.
The former coach, who is now 75, was convicted of abusing a player, who was aged 13, in 1967.
The indecent assaults went on for more than a year in his car, a flat and a toy shop.
Torbett had denied the charges but was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Inverness.
Torbett founded Celtic Boys Club in 1966 as a club closely aligned with Celtic FC.
He was previously convicted in November 2018 for abusing three boys over an eight-year period. It was his second conviction for sex offences against boys.