Scotland's papers: SNP transparency row and Sudan diplomat evacuation

The Scotsman leads with the SNP deputy leader Keith Brown claiming that his party is more transparent and more successful than any of its opponents in Scotland. His statement to BBC Scotland's Sunday Show programme comes as Police Scotland continues its investigations into the SNP's finances. He says the party's membership is increasing despite this.

The Scottish Daily Express describes a "culture of secrecy" in the SNP, with reports that Angus Robertson was handed at £33,000 pay increase while he was the SNP's Westminster leader. The paper says this wage boost was not public knowledge at the time and only emerged on Saturday night.

The Metro reports that British diplomats and their families have been flown out of Sudan after a daring night-time dash with special forces to a secret airfield. The paper says hundreds of Brits "fear they are trapped" and that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said help is "severely limited".

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Foreign Office has been accused of abandoning British civilians in Sudan after "failing to learn from the disastrous evacuation from Kabul". The paper says there are concerns in the UK cabinet about how the crisis has been handled after it emerged senior embassy officials were not in Sudan when fighting started.

Some of Monday's papers lead with Diane Abbott being suspended pending an investigation into a letter she wrote to the Observer about racism. The Times says her future in the Labour Party is in doubt after she was disciplined for claiming that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people suffer prejudice - but not racism.

Diane Abbott is "fighting for her political career" as Labour is "plunged into a new antisemitism row", the i newspaper says.

Government plans to expand protected marine areas will not be forced on coastal communities, the Herald reports. The new plans will see some areas being left undisturbed, meaning no fishing activity can take place there. This has prompted backlash from fishing bosses.

The Scottish Daily Mail leads with criticisms of some criminal sentencing methods introduced during the pandemic. Covid restrictions meant that unpaid work placements for community payback orders had to be cancelled, so instead some councils introduced work that could be done at home. The paper reports that this is still ongoing despite all Covid restrictions lifting.

A convicted killer had posted a TikTok video singing a "violent rap song" from his prison cell, the Daily Record reports. Scottish Labour has criticised the video as making a "mockery" of the justice system.

And the Scottish Sun shares reports that people have bragged of having public sex near singer Lewis Capaldi's mansion on a dogging app.

The Edinburgh Evening News shares new figures showing that more than 40 homeless people died in Edinburgh in 2022, which is more than in the previous two years put together.

The Courier leads on the family of Mark Ward paying tribute to the former taxi driver, who has died a year after an attack on him in Dundee which left him needing 24/7 care. Steven Greig was jailed for five years for the assault.

The Press and Journal says that seafront erosion "threatens" parts of Aberdeen beach. Repairs are needed, with consultants also warning of long-term issues due to rising sea levels.

The Telegraph leads on Dundee man Michael Torano, who stashed more than £27,000 worth of street Valium in a cupboard at his mother's home and said the massive haul belonged to his late father. He will return to court for sentencing next month after being found guilty of being concerned in supplying Etizolam.

And a group of volunteers are on a mission to transform a fly-tipping hotspot lane in the west end of Glasgow into a thriving community space, according to the Glasgow Times.