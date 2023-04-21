First images of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who
The first images of Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in the upcoming series of Doctor Who have been released by the BBC.
The Rwandan-Scottish actor, a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, has been shown alongside co-star Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday.
Transported back to the 1960s, Gatwa is sporting a double-breasted pinstripe suit, moustache and sideburns.
The 30-year-old will be the 15th Time Lord and the first person of colour to play the role in the BBC sci-fi series.
He takes over from Jodie Whittaker who became the first woman to play the Doctor in 2017.
Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda and moved to Scotland as a toddler, is best known for starring in the Netflix sitcom Sex Education.
In the series, he plays Eric Effiong, a young gay British-Nigerian who is best friends with Otis, the show's lead character.
He has also appeared in a BBC adaptation of Iain Banks' novel Stonemouth, and the 2021 film The Last Letter from Your Lover.
Gatwa was raised mostly in Dunfermline and Edinburgh where he attended Boroughmuir High School and Dunfermline High School, before moving to Glasgow to study acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
Millie Gibson, who will play the Doctor's companion, Ruby Sunday, is shown wearing white-high laced boots and a black-and-white dress.
It was revealed in November last year, during a Children In Need appeal on BBC One, that the Coronation Street actress would play opposite Gatwa.
Doctor Who returns in November with three special episodes with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary.
The BBC has announced that Gatwa will take over as the Doctor during an episode set to air over the 2023 festive season.
He will then return in 2024 for a full season of the show.