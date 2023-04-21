Security stepped up for Scottish Grand National
Security is being stepped up at Ayr racecourse ahead of the Scottish Grand National after last weekend's disruption by animal rights protesters.
But organisers said they had no intelligence to suggest any disruption was planned similar to that at Aintree.
Protesters delayed the start of the Grand National at the Liverpool course after breaching security fences.
Police said they arrested 118 people over the disruption, which saw nine people enter the course.
Up to 17,000 people are expected in Ayrshire for the Scotland's version of the race.
The showpiece event, one of the highlights of the Scottish horseracing calendar, is set to take place on Saturday at 15:35.
"Given what happened last weekend, we've been liaising with Police Scotland, who in turn are speaking to Merseyside police, to see what they know," said Jim Delahunt from Ayr racecourse.
"There will be increased security on Saturday.
"There will be an obvious increase in police presence on the racecourse and everybody from racecourse stewards to racecourse staff to the police themselves will be on high alert just in case anything was to happen.
"B I stress we have had no indication from any groups that they are planning any protests on the track on Saturday."
Three horses died during the Aintree race meeting last week, with one, Hill Sixteen, dying during the Grand National itself.
Some within the sport claimed the manner of the protests meant the horses had been agitated by a delay to the start of the race.
Animal Rising, the protest group behind the disruption, would not confirm whether similar action would be taken at Ayr.
The group's Sarah McCaffrey said: "What I can say is, we have a whole summer of action planned.
"We will be disrupting horse racing, dog racing and going into farms and openly freeing animals."
She added: "All our protests are peaceful. Scaling fences and running on to the grass is peaceful and non-violent."
It is understood additional Police Scotland officers will be deployed for the event, however the force would not comment on any specific deployments.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "As with any large event, we are engaging with the organisers and an appropriate policing plan is in place."
The Scottish Grand National was inaugurated in Ayrshire in 1867 and has taken place at Ayr since 1966.