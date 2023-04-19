Colin Beattie resigns as SNP treasurer after arrest
- Published
Colin Beattie has resigned as SNP treasurer after his arrest as part of a police investigation into the party's finances.
He said he would also be stepping back from his role on the public audit committee until the police investigation had concluded.
The 71-year-old was taken into custody and released without charge on Tuesday.
It came hours before First Minister Humza Yousaf set out his government's priorities for the next three years.
In a statement, Mr Beattie said he had resigned as treasurer with "immediate effect".
He said: "On a personal level, this decision has not been easy, but it is the right decision to avoid further distraction to the important work being led by Humza Yousaf to improve the SNP's governance and transparency.
"I will continue to cooperate fully with Police Scotland's enquiries and it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further on a live case."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.