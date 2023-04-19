Colin Beattie resigns as SNP treasurer after arrest
Colin Beattie has resigned as SNP treasurer after his arrest as part of a police investigation into the party's finances.
He said he would also be stepping back from his role on the public audit committee until the police investigation had concluded.
The 71-year-old was taken into custody and released without charge on Tuesday.
It came hours before First Minister Humza Yousaf set out his government's priorities for the next three years.
In a statement, Mr Beattie said he had resigned as treasurer with "immediate effect".
He said: "On a personal level, this decision has not been easy, but it is the right decision to avoid further distraction to the important work being led by Humza Yousaf to improve the SNP's governance and transparency.
"I will continue to cooperate fully with Police Scotland's enquiries and it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further on a live case."
Police Scotland launched its Operation Branchform investigation into the SNP's finances in July 2021 after receiving complaints about how donations were used.
The party raised £666,953 through referendum-related appeals between 2017 and 2020 with a pledge to spend these funds on the independence campaign.
Questions were raised after its accounts showed it had just under £97,000 in the bank at the end of 2019, and total net assets of about £272,000.
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon's husband, was arrested two weeks ago, before also being released without charge pending further investigation.
Officers involved in the investigation spent two days searching the couple's Glasgow home and the party's headquarters in Edinburgh earlier this month.
A luxury motorhome was seized by officers from outside a property in Dunfermline on the same morning Mr Murrell was arrested.
The Mail on Sunday reported that the vehicle had been parked outside the home of Mr Murrell's 92-year-old mother since January 2021.
There have been newspaper reports that some people within the SNP are concerned that former leader Nicola Sturgeon - who is married to Mr Murrell - could be the next person to be arrested.
Speaking about the police investigation earlier on Wednesday, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said the SNP must "absolutely get our house in order".
Ms Robison is a close friend of Ms Sturgeon, but said she did not know if she had spoken to detectives. She also declined to comment on any of the speculation, saying it would not be helpful to do so.
Scottish Labour's deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Mr Beattie's resignation was the "right decision made by the wrong man".
She said there had been a "culture of secrecy" within the SNP and criticised Humza Yousaf's decision not to suspend those subject to police inquiries.
Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said Mr Yousaf is being "consumed by the chaos wracking his party".