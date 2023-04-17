Roads agency to replace sign on A9 with spelling error
Roads agency Bear Scotland has said it will replace a new sign on the A9 due to a spelling mistake in the name of a Perthshire village.
The slip road sign on the southbound lane near Pitlochry shows the village of Ballinluig as "Ballinguig".
Bear Scotland said the error occurred during the manufacturing process.
A spokesperson said: "This has been raised with our supplier and they are making arrangements for a replacement to be made as soon as possible."
The firm said the sign would remain in place for safety reasons until a replacement was produced.
It said the sign cost about £1,300 and there would be no additional charge to replace it.
The Ballinluig junction, described as an accident black spot by Transport Scotland, has undergone major road safety improvements in recent years.
Two bridges were built over the railway adjacent to the A9 and a roundabout put in place, to prevent traffic having to cross the busy road.