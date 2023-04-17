NHS Scotland calls 13,000 women for smear tests after error
- Published
Thousands of women are to be called for smear tests after errors in Scotland's cervical screening programme.
In June 2021 it was discovered that several women had died from cervical cancer after being wrongly excluded from NHS Scotland's screening list.
Now a further review expects to find 13,000 patients who have had a hysterectomy will need further tests.
The Scottish government said the risk to people excluded from the screening programme was low.
Women aged 25-64 are offered smear tests checking for human papillomavirus (HPV) which is the main cause of cervical cancer.
MSPs were told two years ago that a small number had died from cervical cancer after wrongful exclusion from the programme, and that further incorrect exclusions were possible.
The most common reason for exclusion was after a total hysterectomy, where the entire cervix has been removed, meaning there was no need for cervical screening.
But some were recorded as having had this procedure where there was only a sub-total or partial hysterectomy, meaning cervical screening was still needed.
An urgent audit followed and all affected women were invited for follow-up examination. Now, a wider audit of 150,000 women who have had subtotal hysterectomies has been launched.
In a letter to health boards and GP practices in February, the Scottish government said it expected about 13,000 patients to require further medical investigation.
Patients identified as at risk will be invited for appointments over the next 12 months.
Samantha Dixon, the chief Executive of Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, said women should not be alarmed.
"This audit is part of a wider piece of work ensuring that everyone eligible for cervical screening is being regularly invited," she said.
" It might sound worrying, but do remember cervical cancer is a rare cancer and risk of developing it remains low."
The Scottish government apologised for "any anxiety caused by the audit".
A spokesperson added: "The risk to those who have been excluded is low and it is very much a precautionary step as the overwhelming majority of exclusions will be correct.
"In partnership with NHS Scotland, Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust has made its national helpline available to anyone with concerns.
"You can get more information, advice and support by contacting the free helpline on 0808 802 8000."