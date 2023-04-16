Scotland's papers: SNP 'cash crisis' and Grand National triumph

Scotland's papers: SNP 'cash crisis' and Grand National triumphPublished1 minute agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The SNP's finances dominate many of Scotland's newspaper front pages. The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with the decision by its ruling body to order a review of transparency and the way the party is managed after recent controversy over its finances. The National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Saturday amid a police probe and a row over the release of membership numbers.Image caption, The Sunday Times says the SNP is "running out of cash" after losing 30,000 member and legal costs linked to the ongoing police investigation into its finances. The paper also shows a protester being carried away by police at the Grand National.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday leads with the first minister's denial that the party is facing bankruptcy. Humza Yousaf insisted he knew how much the party had in the bank and that the party has enough money in the bank to fight a likely Westminster by-election in Rutherglen & Hamilton West.Image caption, The Sunday Mail also focuses on the party's financial situation, reporting claims that Nicola Sturgeon resisted calls to open up SNP finances to scrutiny.Image caption, The Sunday National leads with the party's internal review of how it is run. SNP leader Humza Yousaf said a new working group would publish an interim report in June. It will be followed by a full report ahead of the SNP's autumn conference.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday has picked on Humza Yousaf's confirmation that "forensic auditors" could play a role in the review of the party's finances. The terms is usually used to describe specialist audit work that is carried out to gather potential evidence for a legal case.Image caption, Forgotten among much of the Grand National coverage is the winner - Corach Rambler, who was ridden by Irish jockey Derek Fox. The Sunday Telegraph's main image shows Fox celebrating on his horse, while reporting that "hypocritical" activists failed to stop the race.Image caption, Criminal networks are trying to infiltrate the lucractive world of e-sports, according to the Sunday Post.Image caption, It's a slightly different image of the Grand National on the front page of the Scottish Sunday Express, which shows punters enjoying the race. Its main story says the Royal Family is on the "brink of collapse", reporting on a study by a UK think tank which says the monarchy is at risk of becoming "too distant" from the nation.Image caption, TV Star Janice Dickinson tells the Scottish Sun on Sunday she fractured her skull after falling on the new I'm A Celebrity show.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.