Woman dies in huge blaze at Paisley flats
A woman has died after a huge blaze broke out in a block of flats in Renfrewshire.
Firefighters were sent to the two-storey building on Belmont Road, Paisley, at about 22:40 on Thursday.
They extinguished a "well-developed fire". Police said a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers and firefighters remain in the area and anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent six fire engines and two aerial rescue platforms.
Eyewitnesses captured images of the flames emerging from the roof of the building, which had collapsed.
