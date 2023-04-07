SNP auditors quit after police search Peter Murrell's home
- Published
The firm that audits the SNP's finances has resigned, the BBC has learned.
Accountants Johnston Carmichael, which has worked with the party for more than a decade, said the decision was taken after a review of its client portfolio.
By law, the party has until 7 July to present their accounts to the Electoral Commission or face possible sanctions.
It comes after police investigating the party's finances searched the home of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell - Nicola Sturgeon's husband.
He was arrested on Wednesday and later released without charge.
A spokesperson for the SNP said the party was in the process of finding a replacement firm.
The SNP is required to prepare financial statements in accordance with the Political Parties, Elections and Referendum Act 2000.
However Electoral Commission rules state any party with income or expenditure of more than £250,000 is required by law to also independently audit their accounts and include this report in their submission.
Accounts are from the calendar year, not the financial year and the deadline for 2022 accounts is 7 July 2023.
If there is no auditors report and no reasonable excuse, the commission have the power to appoint their own firm of auditors to look at the accounts.
The SNP's accounts for 2021 were published on 16 August 2022.
The party's total income was £4,510,460, total expenditure was £5,262,032, assets were £1,630,454 and liabilities were £1,055,689.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.