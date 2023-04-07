SNP auditors quit after police search Peter Murrell's home
The firm that audits the SNP's finances has resigned, the BBC has learned.
Accountants Johnston Carmichael, which has worked with the party for more than a decade, said the decision was taken after a review of its client portfolio.
By law, the party has until 7 July to present their accounts to the Electoral Commission or face possible sanctions.
It comes after police investigating the party's finances searched the home of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell - Nicola Sturgeon's husband.
He was arrested on Wednesday and later released without charge.
A spokesperson for the SNP said they were in the process of finding a replacement firm.
