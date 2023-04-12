Energy firms urged to return credit to customers
- Published
Energy firms are keeping thousands of pounds of their customers' money in bill credits "without their permission", according to an SNP MP.
Drew Hendry said many of his constituents' bills were also increasing when they had credit on their accounts.
One woman discovered she was owed more than £2,000 earlier this year.
Mr Hendry is calling on Ofgem to ensure firms return the money to their customers.
He has also urged all energy companies to change their processes to allow customers to easily withdraw "excessive" credit balances.
Mr Hendry said: "Some of those credit balances that people hold, that they might not even be aware about, they could be hundreds, in some cases thousands of pounds.
"It's not behaviour that we can allow to continue.
"We should be working in the consumer interest. While people are working with high bills they should have as much of their own money back in their banks - so they can use it for their own purposes - as they can possibly get."
As energy prices have climbed over the last year, Fran Raw from Newtonmore in the Highlands began to check her energy balance more diligently.
In February she discovered she had more than £2,000 in credit, and Ovo Energy was continuing to charge her about £200 per month.
She has managed to recoup much of the balance, but it still sits at about £600.
"I feel like I'm a puppet and they're pulling my strings," said Fran. "I'm losing my say in my business and that's not on."
Fran uses electrical storage heaters, but has switched two out of four off in an attempt to cut down on costs while she attempts to claim her money back.
She is spending a third of her state pension on energy bills while her occupational pension "just about" keeps her car on the road.
She added: "They need taken to task - what are they doing with all this money that they've got sitting in their bank?
"They make a profit of billions, I can't imagine what billions look like."
Ovo Energy has been approached for comment.
'Look after consumers'
According to Ofgem, customers can ask their supplier to refund their credit at any time.
It said suppliers "must do so promptly unless they have reasonable grounds not to".
Beyond that, customers can raise a complaint with their supplier before they can take the issue to the Energy Ombudsman, who would investigate the outcome of the complaint.
Mr Hendry opened a Westminster debate on the issue in February, during which he said that firms had held an estimated £9bn of customer cash by November last year, according to a Guardian report.
Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said companies have been sitting on credits without returning them "unless absolutely pushed" to do so.
"We need the regulator Ofgem to start doing the job it's supposed to do and look after consumers," he said.
"We need the UK government to tell Ofgem to regulate on this matter, to make sure this money is returned where it belongs - in people's pockets."
The UK government introduced a limit to the sum households could be charged for each unit of energy they use. This came when energy prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The cap, called the energy price guarantee, means bills for a typical household for gas and electricity are about £2,500 per year.
It will stay in place at the same level until the end of June, though the £400 discount on bills which most households received this winter has come to an end.
In recent months global energy prices have been falling, and experts predict cheaper prices for households later this year.
Analysts at Cornwall Insight think Ofgem's energy price cap will fall to £2,153 in July, and remain close to that level for the rest of the year.
That would make the government's energy price guarantee redundant by July.
Cornwall Insight says at this point households might once again be able to shop around for more competitive energy deals.