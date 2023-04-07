Scotland's papers: Yousaf attack on SNP past and Arthur's Seat killer

Scotland's papers: Yousaf attack on SNP past and Arthur's Seat killerPublished18 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The challenges ahead for Scotland’s new first minister dominate the front pages, as police continue their investigation into SNP finances. The Herald writes that Humza Yousaf has launched an attack on the party’s transparency and governance under its previous leadership, distancing himself from the era of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports on a ”scathing” attack by Yousaf on Nicola Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell - the SNP’s former chief executive who was arrested and released by police earlier this week. It says Yousaf made a “thinly veiled attack” on having a married couple in the party’s top positions.Image caption, The i paper also reports on the SNP story. It writes that Humza Yousaf said it was “very, very clear the governance of the party was not as it should be” and said the ongoing police probe was a distraction from his aims for an independent Scotland.Image caption, The Daily Record says Yousaf has hit out at conspiracy theories over Peter Murrell's arrest, denying that the SNP was “in cahoots with the cops” over the timing of the police swoop at the former first minister’s home.Image caption, The National carries the same story on its front page, with Yousaf denying the conspiracy theories. It also says the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was “shocked” at the scale of the police operation.Image caption, The arrest of Peter Murrell calls the entire SNP leadership race into question, supporters of Kate Forbes have said in the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports that allies of the former leadership candidate want the contest for first minister to be rerun.Image caption, The Scotman also mentions the SNP story, but it leads with a threat of further industrial action on Scotland’s railways by the RMT. It says union bosses have warned that a “summer of discontent is looming”.Image caption, The war in Ukraine makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Express, which reports that the country’s ambassador to the UK has given a defiant message saying “We’ll fight Putin to the last man”.Image caption, The Scottish Sun writes about “Arthur’s Seat monster” Kashif Anwar, who has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for killing his pregnant wife by pushing her off a cliff edge at the Edinburgh beauty spot.Image caption, Edinburgh’s Evening News also carries the story about the Arthur’s Seat killer. A jury found him guilty of murdering 31-year-old Fawziyah Javed, who was 17 weeks pregnant, and causing the death of her unborn child.Image caption, The construction of a “super sewer” will close a busy Perth road for two years, according to the Courier. It says the work by Scottish Water had been previously expected to take 11 months.Image caption, The P&J reports that new transport minister Kevin Stewart has been warned by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid that he faces a “furious backlash” if he rejects calls to dual a “deathtrap” section of the A90 road.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports on the inquiry into the murder of Esther brown. The 67-year-old was killed by Jason Graham in her flat in May 2021. A case review concluded the death could "not have been predicted or prevented".Image caption, Dundee’s Evening Telegraph writes that a pregnant mum felt “sickened” after her flat was trashed during a break in.Image caption, Aberdeen’s Evening Express says an “evil thug” who stabbed and beat up a frail pensioner is facing a lengthy jail sentence. It reports that Miguelo Mayler inflicted horrific injuries on 75-year-old James Clunes before forcing him to go to a cash machine.Image caption, The Daily Star leads with proposed legislation from Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing party looking to punish the use of English and other foreign words in official communications.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.