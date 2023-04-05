Man, 67, admits poisoning protected wild birds in Stewartry
- Published
A 67-year-old man has been convicted of killing protected wild birds, including Red Kites, in Dumfries and Galloway.
Barry Nicolle admitted the "reckless use of illegal poison" over a number of years in the Stewartry area .
Dumfries Sheriff Court heard that his use of banned poisons, including insecticides Aldicarb and Bendiocarb, caused the deaths of 15 birds.
Police Scotland said "extensive" forensic work had allowed them to build a case against Nicolle.
All the dead birds were found within a mile radius of Nicolle's property, some just yards from his house.
Wildlife Officer, PC John Cowan, said: "Not only was there a risk to the rural environment, but also to members of the public handling poisoned birds, some of which were found near a primary school."
Nicolle is due to be sentenced on Friday, 19 May.
Police Scotland said anyone who comes across a dead protected bird, should contact them.