Scottish cancer waiting times performance at record low
- Published
Almost three in 10 patients being referred with urgent suspicion of cancer are waiting longer than the 62-day target for their first treatment.
New figures from Public Health Scotland showed performance against the target fell to 71.7% in the last three months of 2022.
The rate was the lowest since records began a decade ago.
The 62-day standard is based on the time from urgent suspicion of cancer referral to first cancer treatment.
The Public Health Scotland figures showed there were 4,262 eligible patients - the highest number on record - with more than 1,200 waiting longer than the target.
The 62-day standard was not met by any of Scotland's health boards.
The median average wait increased to 49 days, with half of patients waiting longer than that. About one in 20 waited 134 days or more.
The 62-day standard was not met by any cancer type but the report said global shortages in the supply of radiotherapy isotopes resulted in many patients not meeting the target.
Prostate patients were particular affected, with just 40% of patients receiving their first treatment within the target time.