Police search for man, 86, missing from Crossford care home
Police have appealed for help to trace an 86-year-old man reporting missing from a care home in South Lanarkshire.
James Clark left the Orchard House Care Home in the village of Crossford near Carluke about 18:20 on Saturday.
He is described as about 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with grey hair.
Police Scotland's Insp Peter Johnstone said: "James has been missing overnight and we are becoming increasingly concerned. He is new to the area and may have become lost or disorientated."
Mr Clark was last seen he was wearing dark navy trousers, a green fleece top and black shoes with Velcro straps. He may also have been wearing gloves.
Insp Johnstone added: "It is vital that we find James as soon as we can and I am asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch."