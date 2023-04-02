Scotland's Papers: Tory tactical voting plan and Buchanan tributes

Scotland's Papers: Tory tactical voting plan and Buchanan tributesPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Times reports that the Scottish Conservatives are considering a tactical voting plan for the next General Election. The aim of the strategy would be to get rid of as many SNP MPs as possible by getting traditional Tory voters to back Labour at the polls.Image caption, Tributes to the legendary boxer Ken Buchanan dominate the front page of The Sunday Mail. The Ken Buchanan Foundation confirmed the Edinburgh native's death on Saturday, a year after his son Mark said his father had been diagnosed with dementia.Image caption, A group of 15 "rebels" among the SNP MSPs at Holyrood is the focus of the Herald on Sunday. The paper reports the group are mostly supporters of Kate Forbes, who lost out to Humza Yousaf in the race to be SNP leader, and will produce their own policy papers.Image caption, The Sunday National uses its front page to reflect on the appointment of Humza Yousaf as first minister, including an interview with his father.Image caption, Almost half of Scots feel Humza Yousaf is too focused on independence according to an opinion poll reported in the Scotland on Sunday.Image caption, The Sunday Express carries warnings that the prime minister has "just six months" to tackle the "crisis" of small-boat migrant Channel crossings or face calling an early election.Image caption, Claims about a company linked to one of the stars of the Outlander TV show make the front page of The Scottish Sun on Sunday.Image caption, An alleged "vegan mob" is the subject of a Scottish Mail on Sunday investigation, which accuses activists of plotting to disrupt the Grand National later this month. The newspaper says it has handed a "dossier" of evidence over the alleged "sabotage" to police.Image caption, The Sunday Post leads with the account of man who suffered historic abuse at a top Scottish private school.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.