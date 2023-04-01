Man 'acting suspiciously' arrested near First Minister Humzah Yousaf's home
A 28-year-old man has been arrested following reports of someone acting "suspiciously" near the home of Scotland's new first minister.
Police said they were called at 19:40 BST on Saturday to Charlotte Square in Edinburgh - the site of Humza Yousaf's official Bute House residence.
There was "no threat to the wider public", they said. The Scottish Government declined to comment.
Mr Yousaf became first minister earlier this week after being made SNP leader.