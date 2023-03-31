Search launched for new Police Scotland chief constable
- Published
The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has launched its recruitment process to find a new chief constable to replace Sir Iain Livingstone.
It comes with a £232,000 salary, in line with Sir Iain's current pay deal.
The SPA said it was seeking an "exceptional" leader for Police Scotland. It is a fixed-term role lasting between two and five years.
Sir Iain is due to retire after almost five years in the post, with his replacement to be announced in June.
Police Scotland, which was formed 10 years ago, has a workforce of around 22,500 and a budget of more than £1.35bn.
A selection panel made up of policing leaders and Scottish government officials will evaluate candidates.
SPA chairman Martyn Evans, who will lead the panel, said: "Ten years on from police reform we can look back on the last decade with conviction, knowing that efforts and challenges have delivered a service that is better than anything that preceded it.
"A solid foundation exists for that reform and improvement to continue."
Mr Evans added that the force had a dedicated workforce and commanded strong public support.
He said: "The next chief constable must build on that support as the service continues to adapt to meet the needs of Scotland's communities."
The SPA advertisement states that the UK's second-largest force is looking for a chief constable who can build on the "effectiveness, operational competence and achievements of Scotland's police service".
It concludes: "This is one of the most significant, challenging and rewarding policing leadership roles in the UK and internationally. It is also one of the most important public leadership roles in Scotland.
"For the right candidate, this unique job offers an unparalleled opportunity to make a positive difference to people's lives and to help shape Scotland's future."
The deadline for applications is Friday 28 April.