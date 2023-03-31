Cricket Scotland chairman quits after row over tackling racism
- Published
The chairman of Cricket Scotland has stepped down, five months after taking up the role and promising to clean up the sport's problem with racism.
BBC Scotland understands Anjan Luthra has decided to quit following a row about how much progress is being made.
A report last year said governance in the sport was institutionally racist.
It led to the formation of an anti-racism working group, but four members resigned after Mr Luthra claimed "significant progress" was being made.
Anti-racism organisation Running out Racism said this claim was tone deaf and "unsubstantiated nonsense".
Cricket Scotland said Mr Luthra had resigned as chair with immediate effect.
It said: "The organisation thanks Anjan for his hard work and input during his time as chair. Cricket Scotland will make no further comment at this stage."
Scottish cricket has been in crisis since an independent report on racism was highly critical of the governance of the organisation.
An anti-racism working group was formed at the end of last year following the publication of the report, which found 448 instances of racism in the sport.
In a six-month update, Mr Luthra said progress was being made and that he expected special measures imposed by funding body Sportscotland would be lifted.
He said Cricket Scotland would deliver the recommendations "to a high standard and beyond".
However, Running Out Racism contested his claims that the organisation had significantly improved its approach to equality, diversion and inclusion.
Four members then resigned from the working group - Scotland women's international Abtaha Maqsood; businessman Imran Khan; academic Khadija Mohammed; and Raza Sadiq, from Running Out Racism.
BBC Scotland also understands Cricket Scotland's anti-racism working group only met once.
Former players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh, who were among those to raise concerns about racism in the sport, have also been critical of what they see as a lack of progress.