Cricket Scotland chairman quits after row over tackling racism
- Published
The chairman of Cricket Scotland has stepped down, just five months after taking up the role and promising to clean up the sport's problem with racism.
BBC Scotland understands Anjan Luthra has decided to quit following a row about how much progress is being made.
A report last year found the leadership and governance of Scottish cricket to be institutionally racist.
That led to a number of changes including the formation of a new anti-racism working group - but four members then resigned after Mr Luthra said "significant progress" was being made in tackling racism.
Anti-racism organisation Running out Racism said his claim was tone deaf and "unsubstantiated nonsense".
Cricket Scotland said Mr Luthra had resigned as chair with immediate effect.
It said in a statement: "The organisation thanks Anjan for his hard work and input during his time as chair. Cricket Scotland will make no further comment at this stage."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.