Noah replaces Jack as Scotland's top baby boy name
- Published
- comments
Noah has replaced Jack after 14 years as the most popular baby boy's name in Scotland.
National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed 373 Noahs have taken it from eighth place to number one in 2022.
For girls, Olivia is most popular for the second year. It has been a long-term favourite, holding the top spot in six of the past seven years.
Celebrities have made their mark on the list with Reo, Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai among the favourite names.
These have taken inspiration from Celtic players, Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing.
NRS Statistician Daniel Burns said: "There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.
"Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name.
"Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022."
Celebrity culture and sport have had an impact on many of the names.
Last year saw 15 Reos named, after the arrival of Reo Hatate at Celtic.
Luca has climbed 20 places to land in fifth place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time.
This may have been given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.
Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen.
And other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.
Daniel Burns added: "The latest figures also reveal a rise in names relating to nature with Violet, Daisy, Ivy, Wren, Dahlia, Primrose, Oakley and River all rising. Oakley and River rose for both boys and girls.
Other changes in the popularity list include Findlay, Alexander and Lewis dropping out of the top 10. James, Theo and Archie are in joint ninth place, the lowest position for James ever in the charts since it began in 1974.
For girls, the names inside the top 10 have all stayed the same but Isla, Freya and Millie have risen in the rankings while Emily, Ella and Ava have dropped.
The full list of names can be viewed at NRS online.