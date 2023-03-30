Noah replaces Jack as Scotland's top baby boy name
Noah has replaced Jack after 14 years as the most popular baby boy's name in Scotland.
National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed 373 Noahs have taken it from eighth place to number one in 2022.
For girls, Olivia is most popular for the second year. It has been a long-term favourite, holding the top spot in six of the past seven years.
Celebrities have made their mark on the list with Reo, Luca, Millie, Tilly and Kai among the favourite names.
These have taken inspiration from Celtic players, Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing.
NRS Statistician Daniel Burns said: "There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.
"Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name.
"Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022."
Teddy, Parker, Hudson and Theodore were the fastest rising boys names between 2021 and 2022, while for girls it was Nova, Nina, Maeva and Annie.
Celebrity culture and sport have had an impact on many of the names.
Last year saw 15 Reos named, after the arrival of Reo Hatate at Celtic.
Staying with sport, there were two Zidanes, one Ranger and a Tyson.
Luca has climbed 20 places to land in fifth place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time.
This may have been given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.
Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen.
Millie Court won Love Island in 2021 and the following year the incidence of the name shot up from 216 to 280. It had previously peaked after actress Millie-Bobby Brown appeared in Stranger Things in 2016.
There was even one Dannica, possibly named after Danica Taylor who appeared on last summer's series.
Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.
Place names remained popular, with numerous Paisleys, and one Paislee.
There was one girl called Oban and one boy given the same name. Scotland also welcomed babies called Africa, Asia, Atlanta, Bali, Milan, Nairobi, and Riviera. Closer to home there were several Arrans, 274 infants named Harris and both boys and girls called Stirling.
Royal namesakes
Not surprisingly in a year that saw the jubilee and the loss of Queen Elizabeth, royal names made the list.
Elizabeth was 92nd in the list with 47 of them born in 2022.
More popular was Charlotte at number 12 with 214 babies given the same name as the princess.
There were 18 Catherines, 87 Zaras born and three Meghans. One baby girl was named Camilla and there was even one Lilibet.
As for the boys, Archie made the top 10 with 246 given the moniker. Scotland welcomed 226 Charlies but just 31 called Charles. There were 132 Harrys, 117 Williams with 103 Georges and 83 Louies.
Daniel Burns added: "The latest figures also reveal a rise in names relating to nature with Violet, Daisy, Ivy, Wren, Dahlia, Primrose, Oakley and River all rising. Oakley and River rose for both boys and girls.
High fashion and luxury were influences with girls' names registered including Dior, Chanel and Diamond. Boys' names included Valentino, Calvin, Levi and two baby boys called Bentley.
Music also seemed to be on the minds of new parents, with a Madonna, a Leyonce (close), four Bowies, four boys called Hendrix, three Presleys, the same number named Prince and one Jagger.
The popular Disney film Encanto may have inspired a Mirabelle, 16 Louisas and 10 Brunos, while the Creed boxing movies might have had something to do with the registration of five boys with that name.
And as well as six Sundays being born, there was one Wednesday, perhaps after the release of the Netflix drama about Wednesday Adams last November.
After only one baby girl being named Nicola in 2021, last year saw two of them brought into the world.
And there was one little boy named Rishi.
Other changes in the popularity list include Findlay, Alexander and Lewis dropping out of the top 10. James, Theo and Archie are in joint ninth place, the lowest position for James ever in the charts since it began in 1974.
For girls, the names inside the top 10 have all stayed the same but Isla, Freya and Millie have risen in the rankings while Emily, Ella and Ava have dropped.
The full list of names can be viewed at NRS online.