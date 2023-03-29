Rape charity condemns 'slap on wrist' to leading Scots lawyer
An £8000 fine handed to a leading Scots lawyer for professional misconduct has been condemned by Rape Crisis Scotland.
The charity said it was a "slap on the wrist" to Brian McConnachie KC.
Mr McConnachie was previously reprimanded by the Faculty of Advocates over allegations he sent sexually explicit phone messages.
The faculty's disciplinary committee was asked to review this decision. It has now issued a severe written censure and the £8,000 fine.
But a spokesperson for Rape Crisis Scotland said: "An £8,000 fine for a lawyer of Mr McConnachie's means is not an appropriate sanction for his behaviour.
"It's a slap on the wrist. It in no way reflects the seriousness of his behaviour.
"There is no place for misogyny at any level of the criminal justice system and where this behaviour does happen, it must be taken incredibly seriously and met with robust consequences.
"A personal apology to our Chief Executive simply doesn't cut it."
'Considerable embarrassment'
The Daily Record newspaper reported that Mr McConnachie had sent "extremely demeaning" text messages about the chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, Sandy Brindley, and showed "reprehensible" behaviour in other texts.
The faculty's disciplinary committee was asked to review a decision made by its complaints committee last summer.
It was originally decided a written reprimand was enough punishment as Mr McConnachie had experienced "considerable embarrassment".
However, during a hearing held last month, the disciplinary committee concluded that they disagreed with those findings.
The tribunal, chaired by Lord Drummond-Young, two KCs and three laypersons, unanimously agreed on the sanction.
Mr McConnachie has been involved in a number of high profile cases, include representing child killer Aaron Campbell, who murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on Bute in 2018.
The KC also appeared for Rosdeep Adekoya, who killed her three-year-old son Mikaeel Kular in Edinburgh in 2014.
BBC Scotland approached Mr McConnachie for comment.