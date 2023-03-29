Scotland fans dare to dream after magnificent win over Spain
Scotland supporters are basking in the afterglow of a magnificent victory against Spain.
The 2-0 win has everyone from Tartan Army veterans to Hampden novices dreaming of qualification for next year's Euros in Germany.
An unexpectedly comfortable evening came courtesy of two goals from Scott McTominay.
Among those in the raucous Hampden crowd was John Bleasdale, writer for the Famous Tartan Army Magazine.
He was also there to cheer on his eight-year-old son Callum who was one of the mascots.
"It couldn't have been scripted any better," John told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.
"For him to get the opportunity to be a mascot and then for Scotland to produce one of the best performances in many a year it just doesn't get any better than that."
"My phone has been going non-stop saying that he should be a mascot every single game."
He added: "For him to get on the pitch was just magnificent. I was a wee bit jealous of him being on the pitch to be honest."
Hamish Husband of the Tartan Army Association has seen it all as a Scotland fan, having followed the team since the 1960s.
He likened Tuesday's match to the "mass hysteria" produced when Scotland beat France home and away in the qualification campaign for Euro 2008.
"It's been a long time since we've had an experience like that," he told BBC Scotland on Wednesday.
Hamish explained that typically when he speaks to the media about Scotland it has followed "massive failures".
He recalled giving an interview while on the train home for a particularly painful in 2003.
"It was like Bonnie Prince Charlie's army retreating from Culloden," the Tartan Army member said.
"We had these experiences regularly so last night for all the kids and the families it was amazing."
Yet years of heartache have taught him not to get carried away.
Hamish added: "It was a great experience - but we've still to qualify."